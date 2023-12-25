Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OBIO) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OBIO) has a beta value of 0.23 and has seen 98583.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $339.53M, closed the last trade at $9.50 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.42% during that session. The OBIO stock price is -146.21% off its 52-week high price of $23.39 and 55.16% above the 52-week low of $4.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 71.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc (OBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OBIO) trade information

Sporting 0.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the OBIO stock price touched $9.50 or saw a rise of 18.73%. Year-to-date, Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc shares have moved -4.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OBIO) have changed 59.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 27.55.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc (OBIO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 25.99% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $540k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $530k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

OBIO Dividends

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.37% with a share float percentage of 57.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 5.62 million shares worth more than $39.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, RTW Investments LP held 15.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 2.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.37 million and represent 5.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 0.51 million shares of worth $3.54 million while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $3.93 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.