NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NLSP) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP) has a beta value of -0.80 and has seen 60453.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.56M, closed the last trade at $0.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.07% during that session. The NLSP stock price is -327.27% off its 52-week high price of $1.88 and 40.91% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 578.64K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NLSP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP) trade information

Sporting -2.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the NLSP stock price touched $0.44 or saw a rise of 12.99%. Year-to-date, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd shares have moved -66.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP) have changed 6.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.79.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NLSP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.39% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.06% over the past 5 years.

NLSP Dividends

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.92% with a share float percentage of 27.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 5.75 million shares worth more than $6.32 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, BVF Inc. held 17.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Affinity Asset Advisors, Llc, with the holding of over 0.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.44 million and represent 1.23% of shares outstanding.