NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) Drops -0.17%, Marking Lose By Bears

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 96891.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.57M, closed the last trade at $0.78 per share which meant it -0.17% during that session. The NRSN stock price is -273.08% off its 52-week high price of $2.91 and 48.72% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 866.13K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information

Sporting -0.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the NRSN stock price touched $0.78 or saw a rise of 9.31%. Year-to-date, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd shares have moved -36.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) have changed 24.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.30% over the past 6 months.

NRSN Dividends

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on November 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.70% with a share float percentage of 8.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.27 million shares worth more than $1.89 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with the holding of over 100000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 0.73% of shares outstanding.