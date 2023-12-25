NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: NMTC) Shares Lost -$0.03 After Investor Confidence Dipped

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:NMTC) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 0.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.59M, closed the last trade at $1.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.16% during that session. The NMTC stock price is -60.29% off its 52-week high price of $2.18 and 37.5% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 187.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp (NMTC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:NMTC) trade information

Sporting -2.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the NMTC stock price touched $1.36 or saw a rise of 11.18%. Year-to-date, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp shares have moved 13.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:NMTC) have changed 5.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.97.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp (NMTC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 34.65% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 77.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $850k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.08% over the past 5 years.

NMTC Dividends

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:NMTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.47% with a share float percentage of 28.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 0.55 million shares worth more than $0.66 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 4.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.53 million and represent 3.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.24% shares in the company for having 0.27 million shares of worth $0.32 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.41% of company’s outstanding stock.