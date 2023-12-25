Neonode Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 88574.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.79M, closed the last trade at $2.33 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 13.66% during that session. The NEON stock price is -533.05% off its 52-week high price of $14.75 and 56.22% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 58.49K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Neonode Inc. (NEON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) trade information

Sporting 13.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the NEON stock price touched $2.33 or saw a rise of 12.08%. Year-to-date, Neonode Inc. shares have moved -57.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 44.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) have changed 104.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -93.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -93.13% from current levels.

Neonode Inc. (NEON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.80% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.83% over the past 5 years.

NEON Dividends

Neonode Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.95% with a share float percentage of 5.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neonode Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $1.01 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 0.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.98 million and represent 0.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.96 million while later fund manager owns 48993.0 shares of worth $0.4 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.