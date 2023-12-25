Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Nemaura Medical Inc (NASDAQ:NMRD) has a beta value of 0.01 and has seen 86290.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.17M, closed the last trade at $0.18 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 4.01% during that session. The NMRD stock price is -1805.56% off its 52-week high price of $3.43 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 120.36K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Nemaura Medical Inc (NASDAQ:NMRD) trade information

Sporting 4.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the NMRD stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 0.55%. Year-to-date, Nemaura Medical Inc shares have moved -89.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nemaura Medical Inc (NASDAQ:NMRD) have changed -25.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.27.

Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nemaura Medical Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -75.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.11%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -57.10% and 44.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 484.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $350k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.56% over the past 5 years.

NMRD Dividends

Nemaura Medical Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nemaura Medical Inc (NASDAQ:NMRD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.76% with a share float percentage of 15.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nemaura Medical Inc having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. with over 2.48 million shares worth more than $2.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 67468.0 shares of worth $33659.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.