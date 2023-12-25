MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR (MYTE) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR (NYSE:MYTE) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 51636.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $278.44M, closed the last trade at $3.28 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 4.13% during that session. The MYTE stock price is -282.32% off its 52-week high price of $12.54 and 37.5% above the 52-week low of $2.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 47020.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 91.44K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR (MYTE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.25. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Myers Industries, Inc..

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR (NYSE:MYTE) trade information

Sporting 4.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the MYTE stock price touched $3.28 or saw a rise of 11.35%. Year-to-date, MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR shares have moved -63.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR (NYSE:MYTE) have changed 10.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR (MYTE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -36.00%, compared to 26.40% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -99.24% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.97%.

MYTE Dividends

MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR (NYSE:MYTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 79.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.07% with a share float percentage of 103.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 3.79 million shares worth more than $15.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sylebra Capital Ltd held 4.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 1.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.96 million and represent 1.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Invesco Summit Fund, Inc.. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.58% shares in the company for having 0.49 million shares of worth $2.07 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $1.61 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.