Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $287.46M, closed the last trade at $5.74 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 7.29% during that session. The GLUE stock price is -53.83% off its 52-week high price of $8.83 and 57.49% above the 52-week low of $2.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 300.00K shares.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE) trade information

Sporting 7.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the GLUE stock price touched $5.74 or saw a rise of 3.37%. Year-to-date, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -24.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE) have changed 92.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.61.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.30%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.87 million for the current quarter.

GLUE Dividends

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.35% with a share float percentage of 103.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 7.69 million shares worth more than $52.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, NEA Management Company, LLC held 15.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.55 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.84 million and represent 13.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.02% shares in the company for having 2.0 million shares of worth $13.67 million while later fund manager owns 1.31 million shares of worth $9.23 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.