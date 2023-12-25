Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MODD) Disappoints Wall Street With 3.01% Stock Price Gain

Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD) has seen 52395.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.30M, closed the last trade at $1.71 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 3.01% during that session. The MODD stock price is -124.56% off its 52-week high price of $3.84 and 50.88% above the 52-week low of $0.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 74200.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 49.52K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Modular Medical Inc (MODD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Insulet Corporation.

Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD) trade information

Sporting 3.01% in the green in last session, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the MODD stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 6.04%. Year-to-date, Modular Medical Inc shares have moved -14.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD) have changed 61.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.48.

Modular Medical Inc (MODD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Modular Medical Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 71.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.63%, compared to 15.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -54.06% over the past 5 years.

MODD Dividends

Modular Medical Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.53% with a share float percentage of 38.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Modular Medical Inc having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Solas Capital Management, LLC with over 1.02 million shares worth more than $0.99 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Solas Capital Management, LLC held 15.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 683 Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.94 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.92 million and represent 14.69% of shares outstanding.