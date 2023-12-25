Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 11.46% Rise

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI) has seen 0.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.72M, closed the last trade at $0.27 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 11.46% during that session. The LSDI stock price is -1381.48% off its 52-week high price of $4.00 and 37.04% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI) trade information

Sporting 11.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the LSDI stock price touched $0.27 or saw a rise of 12.9%. Year-to-date, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc shares have moved -91.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI) have changed 21.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 41760.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -76.94% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25,757.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $270k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $520k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

LSDI Dividends

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.33% with a share float percentage of 7.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 0.28 million shares worth more than $0.33 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AdvisorShares Investments, LLC held 1.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is K2 Principal Fund, L.P., with the holding of over 0.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.29 million and represent 1.42% of shares outstanding.