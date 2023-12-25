LogicMark Inc (LGMK) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

LogicMark Inc (NASDAQ:LGMK) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.63M, closed the last trade at $1.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -7.26% during that session. The LGMK stock price is -820.87% off its 52-week high price of $10.59 and 26.09% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 344.13K shares.

LogicMark Inc (NASDAQ:LGMK) trade information

Sporting -7.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the LGMK stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 11.48%. Year-to-date, LogicMark Inc shares have moved -87.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LogicMark Inc (NASDAQ:LGMK) have changed -2.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 17610.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

LogicMark Inc (LGMK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LogicMark Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.78%, compared to 18.30% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.94% over the past 5 years.

LGMK Dividends

LogicMark Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LogicMark Inc (NASDAQ:LGMK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.34% with a share float percentage of 6.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LogicMark Inc having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with over 0.4 million shares worth more than $1.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp held 30.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 19057.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55646.0 and represent 1.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.43% shares in the company for having 18939.0 shares of worth $55301.0 while later fund manager owns 2556.0 shares of worth $7105.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.