Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (LXEO) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $383.62M, closed the last trade at $15.55 per share which meant it gained $0.89 on the day or 6.07% during that session. The LXEO stock price is -13.95% off its 52-week high price of $17.72 and 42.12% above the 52-week low of $9.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 163.73K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (LXEO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.71.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) trade information

Sporting 6.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the LXEO stock price touched $15.55 or saw a rise of 2.81%. Year-to-date, Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 54.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) have changed 42.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 44880.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.

LXEO Dividends

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.15% with a share float percentage of 91.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company.