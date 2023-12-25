Know Labs Inc (KNW)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 0.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.35M, closed the last trade at $0.58 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 14.23% during that session. The KNW stock price is -175.86% off its 52-week high price of $1.60 and 60.34% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 504.96K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Know Labs Inc (KNW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) trade information

Sporting 14.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the KNW stock price touched $0.58 or saw a rise of 37.37%. Year-to-date, Know Labs Inc shares have moved -63.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) have changed 45.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -589.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -589.66% from current levels.

Know Labs Inc (KNW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.68% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.78% over the past 5 years.

KNW Dividends

Know Labs Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.53% with a share float percentage of 5.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Know Labs Inc having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fulcrum Capital LLC with over 0.23 million shares worth more than $57957.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Fulcrum Capital LLC held 0.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 100000.0 shares of worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.