Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) Shares Are Up 61.03% So Far This Year

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 0.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.79M, closed the last trade at $1.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -13.58% during that session. The ITRM stock price is -78.57% off its 52-week high price of $2.50 and 57.14% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 80340.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 134.77K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.9.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

Sporting -13.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ITRM stock price touched $1.40 or saw a rise of 26.09%. Year-to-date, Iterum Therapeutics Plc shares have moved 66.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) have changed -32.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.81.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Iterum Therapeutics Plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.28%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -200.00% and -46.70% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.51% over the past 5 years.

ITRM Dividends

Iterum Therapeutics Plc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.69% with a share float percentage of 1.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iterum Therapeutics Plc having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Apollon Wealth Management, LLC with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $0.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Apollon Wealth Management, LLC held 1.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C., with the holding of over 97084.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.74% of shares outstanding.