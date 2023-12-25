Ispire Technology Inc (ISPR) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Ispire Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ISPR) has seen 0.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $680.55M, closed the last trade at $12.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -1.10% during that session. The ISPR stock price is -57.74% off its 52-week high price of $19.78 and 45.37% above the 52-week low of $6.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 147.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ispire Technology Inc (ISPR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Ispire Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ISPR) trade information

Sporting -1.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ISPR stock price touched $12.54 or saw a rise of 9.59%. Year-to-date, Ispire Technology Inc shares have moved 66.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ispire Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ISPR) have changed 7.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.35.

Ispire Technology Inc (ISPR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 61.18% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $48 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $45.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

ISPR Dividends

Ispire Technology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ispire Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ISPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.29% with a share float percentage of 8.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ispire Technology Inc having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd with over 0.99 million shares worth more than $9.06 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd held 1.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 40457.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.37 million and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 22383.0 shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 12641.0 shares of worth $0.13 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.