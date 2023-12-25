IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) Estimation And Forecast

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) has a beta value of 0.31 and has seen 81128.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $98.82M, closed the last trade at $1.50 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.74% during that session. The IOBT stock price is -120.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.30 and 45.33% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 93350.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 121.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) trade information

Sporting 2.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the IOBT stock price touched $1.50 or saw a rise of 7.98%. Year-to-date, IO Biotech Inc shares have moved -34.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) have changed 42.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.33.

IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IO Biotech Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.16%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 42.40% for the next quarter.

IOBT Dividends

IO Biotech Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.57% with a share float percentage of 85.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IO Biotech Inc having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Novo Holdings A/S with over 3.28 million shares worth more than $6.41 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Novo Holdings A/S held 4.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 3.02 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.9 million and represent 4.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.20% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.26 million while later fund manager owns 12730.0 shares of worth $26478.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.