Investors In Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG) Will Start Making Money Again

Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (AMEX:MWG) has seen 94649.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.82M, closed the last trade at $0.22 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 4.76% during that session. The MWG stock price is -7322.73% off its 52-week high price of $16.33 and 13.64% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 77750.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 166.62K shares.

Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (AMEX:MWG) trade information

Sporting 4.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the MWG stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 8.26%. Year-to-date, Multi Ways Holdings Ltd shares have moved -97.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (AMEX:MWG) have changed -16.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 91650.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.07% over the past 6 months.

MWG Dividends

Multi Ways Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (AMEX:MWG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 66.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.55% with a share float percentage of 1.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Multi Ways Holdings Ltd having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Securities, LLC with over 34028.0 shares worth more than $19715.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Two Sigma Securities, LLC held 0.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 20500.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11877.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.