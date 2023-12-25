Investor Trust Slackened After Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ZAPP) Shares Gained By $0.0

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ZAPP) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 75454.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.61M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it 1.27% during that session. The ZAPP stock price is -4096.15% off its 52-week high price of $10.91 and 26.92% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 906.30K shares.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ZAPP) trade information

Sporting 1.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ZAPP stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 7.08%. Year-to-date, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd shares have moved -97.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ZAPP) have changed 1.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 24290.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -87.28% over the past 6 months.

ZAPP Dividends

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ZAPP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.59% with a share float percentage of 59.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atalaya Capital Management, LP with over 3.74 million shares worth more than $8.49 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Atalaya Capital Management, LP held 6.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 22298.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50616.0 and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.