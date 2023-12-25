Investor Trust Slackened After Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) Shares Dropped By -$0.45

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS) has a beta value of 8.43 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.07M, closed the last trade at $11.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -3.82% during that session. The VVOS stock price is -553.57% off its 52-week high price of $74.05 and 75.9% above the 52-week low of $2.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS) trade information

Sporting -3.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the VVOS stock price touched $11.33 or saw a rise of 20.21%. Year-to-date, Vivos Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 12.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS) have changed 183.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 26490.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -10.24% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.88% over the past 5 years.

VVOS Dividends

Vivos Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between December 18 and December 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.21% with a share float percentage of 27.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vivos Therapeutics Inc having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC with over 3.22 million shares worth more than $1.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC held 10.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.71 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.36 million and represent 2.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.42% shares in the company for having 0.43 million shares of worth $0.22 million while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.88% of company’s outstanding stock.