Investor Trust Slackened After Innovid Corp (NYSE: CTV) Shares Gained By $0.08

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) has a beta value of 3.20 and has seen 67911.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $210.84M, closed the last trade at $1.50 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 5.63% during that session. The CTV stock price is -82.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.73 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 193.64K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Innovid Corp (CTV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) trade information

Sporting 5.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the CTV stock price touched $1.50 or saw a rise of 2.91%. Year-to-date, Innovid Corp shares have moved -12.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) have changed 13.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.12.

Innovid Corp (CTV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Innovid Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -90.91%, compared to 20.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.70% and 60.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.2 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $33.7 million and $30.48 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.40% for the current quarter and 8.60% for the next.

CTV Dividends

Innovid Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.78% with a share float percentage of 54.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Innovid Corp having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC Israel IV Genpar, Ltd. with over 17.7 million shares worth more than $19.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, SC Israel IV Genpar, Ltd. held 12.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd., with the holding of over 7.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.69 million and represent 5.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 2.86 million shares of worth $3.43 million while later fund manager owns 2.58 million shares of worth $2.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.86% of company’s outstanding stock.