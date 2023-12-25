Investor Confidence Shakens After Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ: LASE) Share Prices Gain $0.07

Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) has a beta value of 3.85 and has seen 0.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.88M, closed the last trade at $1.44 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 5.11% during that session. The LASE stock price is -402.08% off its 52-week high price of $7.23 and 53.47% above the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 80.88K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Laser Photonics Corp (LASE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) trade information

Sporting 5.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the LASE stock price touched $1.44 or saw a rise of 3.35%. Year-to-date, Laser Photonics Corp shares have moved -29.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) have changed 107.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 10810.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Laser Photonics Corp (LASE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.68% over the past 6 months.

LASE Dividends

Laser Photonics Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.97% with a share float percentage of 4.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Laser Photonics Corp having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 91809.0 shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 32230.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46411.0 and represent 0.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.75% shares in the company for having 59452.0 shares of worth $85610.0 while later fund manager owns 32357.0 shares of worth $46594.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.