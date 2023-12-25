Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.02

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.83M, closed the last trade at $0.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.17% during that session. The PHIO stock price is -1536.0% off its 52-week high price of $12.27 and 6.67% above the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.81.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Sporting -2.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the PHIO stock price touched $0.75 or saw a rise of 7.38%. Year-to-date, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp shares have moved -83.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) have changed -19.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 14060.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -73.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.36%, compared to 11.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 69.19% over the past 5 years.

PHIO Dividends

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.74% with a share float percentage of 11.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.45 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 7.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 24380.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69970.0 and represent 1.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.10% shares in the company for having 24380.0 shares of worth $69970.0 while later fund manager owns 23486.0 shares of worth $67404.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.