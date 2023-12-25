Investor Confidence Dwindles After Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) Shares Drop By About -0.04

Personalis Inc (NASDAQ:PSNL) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 0.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.83M, closed the last trade at $1.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.98% during that session. The PSNL stock price is -193.2% off its 52-week high price of $4.31 and 39.46% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 516.52K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Personalis Inc (PSNL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.5.

Personalis Inc (NASDAQ:PSNL) trade information

Sporting -2.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the PSNL stock price touched $1.47 or saw a rise of 9.82%. Year-to-date, Personalis Inc shares have moved -26.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Personalis Inc (NASDAQ:PSNL) have changed 6.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.

Personalis Inc (PSNL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Personalis Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.68%, compared to 14.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.40% and 18.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.62 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $16.72 million and $18.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.30% for the current quarter and 0.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.59% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 10.73% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.70%.

PSNL Dividends

Personalis Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Personalis Inc (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.11% with a share float percentage of 68.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Personalis Inc having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 5.72 million shares worth more than $6.92 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 11.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 3.59 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.74 million and represent 7.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 11.68% shares in the company for having 5.67 million shares of worth $6.86 million while later fund manager owns 1.57 million shares of worth $2.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.25% of company’s outstanding stock.