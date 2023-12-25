Investor Confidence Dwindles After InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) Shares Gain By About 0.0

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 67490.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.31M, closed the last trade at $0.74 per share which meant it 0.88% during that session. The NVIV stock price is -278.38% off its 52-week high price of $2.80 and 18.92% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 34630.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NVIV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

Sporting 0.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the NVIV stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 7.5%. Year-to-date, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp shares have moved -68.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) have changed 7.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 809.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NVIV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.66% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 78.59% over the past 5 years.

NVIV Dividends

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.45% with a share float percentage of 3.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 34714.0 shares worth more than $46863.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 1.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 26246.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35432.0 and represent 0.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 26246.0 shares of worth $35432.0 while later fund manager owns 6721.0 shares of worth $8804.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.