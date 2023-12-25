Investor Confidence Dwindles After Color Star Technology Co Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD) Shares Gain By About 0.03

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 0.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.31M, closed the last trade at $0.40 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 9.05% during that session. The ADD stock price is -595.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.78 and 55.0% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 330.46K shares.

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD) trade information

Sporting 9.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ADD stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 33.33%. Year-to-date, Color Star Technology Co Ltd shares have moved -56.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD) have changed 32.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.52% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 47.20% over the past 5 years.

ADD Dividends

Color Star Technology Co Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.28% with a share float percentage of 0.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Color Star Technology Co Ltd having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 20037.0 shares worth more than $28051.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 13392.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18748.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.