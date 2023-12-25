International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 0.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $111.15M, closed the last trade at $0.57 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.81% during that session. The THM stock price is -31.58% off its 52-week high price of $0.75 and 45.61% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 89800.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 82.11K shares.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM) trade information

Sporting 1.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the THM stock price touched $0.57 or saw a rise of 3.39%. Year-to-date, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd shares have moved 33.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM) have changed 63.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.67.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 30.53% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.17% over the past 5 years.

THM Dividends

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.75% with a share float percentage of 71.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with International Tower Hill Mines Ltd having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Paulson & Company, Inc. with over 61.93 million shares worth more than $25.95 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Paulson & Company, Inc. held 31.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sprott Inc., with the holding of over 24.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.38 million and represent 12.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Sprott Gold Equity Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.34% shares in the company for having 6.55 million shares of worth $2.65 million while later fund manager owns 6.1 million shares of worth $2.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.