Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INTS) has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.59M, closed the last trade at $6.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.16% during that session. The INTS stock price is -85.41% off its 52-week high price of $11.44 and 67.42% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 585.57K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INTS) trade information

Sporting -0.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the INTS stock price touched $6.17 or saw a rise of 22.1%. Year-to-date, Intensity Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 3.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INTS) have changed 168.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 6870.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

INTS Dividends

Intensity Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.20% with a share float percentage of 2.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intensity Therapeutics Inc having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 28363.0 shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Walleye Capital LLC held 0.21% of shares outstanding.