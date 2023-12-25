How Will ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PMN) Perform In Months To Come?

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 78306.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.84M, closed the last trade at $1.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -10.43% during that session. The PMN stock price is -768.93% off its 52-week high price of $8.95 and 1.94% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35890.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) trade information

Sporting -10.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the PMN stock price touched $1.03 or saw a rise of 21.97%. Year-to-date, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. shares have moved -76.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) have changed -26.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 16210.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.12.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -75.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.57%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.67% over the past 5 years.

PMN Dividends

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.