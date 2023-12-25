How Will Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Perform In Months To Come?

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) has a beta value of -0.35 and has seen 0.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.41M, closed the last trade at $0.60 per share which meant it 0.62% during that session. The OCEA stock price is -4333.33% off its 52-week high price of $26.60 and 11.67% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 309.00K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information

Sporting 0.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the OCEA stock price touched $0.60 or saw a rise of 4.76%. Year-to-date, Ocean Biomedical Inc. shares have moved -94.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) have changed -42.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.39.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -90.98% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

OCEA Dividends

Ocean Biomedical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.21% with a share float percentage of 77.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocean Biomedical Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 3.42 million shares worth more than $20.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. held 10.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Meteora Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 1.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.11 million and represent 5.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.64% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.98 million while later fund manager owns 82998.0 shares of worth $0.37 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.