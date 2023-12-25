How Will Biolase Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 89094.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.97M, closed the last trade at $1.16 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.75% during that session. The BIOL stock price is -6451.72% off its 52-week high price of $76.00 and 7.76% above the 52-week low of $1.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 283.68K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biolase Inc (BIOL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.34.

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Sporting 1.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BIOL stock price touched $1.16 or saw a rise of 9.38%. Year-to-date, Biolase Inc shares have moved -98.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) have changed -4.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 22180.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Biolase Inc (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.22% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.55 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $14.05 million and $10.47 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.60% for the current quarter and 6.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 52.73% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 93.72% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

BIOL Dividends

Biolase Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.72% with a share float percentage of 3.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biolase Inc having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 14205.0 shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Walleye Capital LLC held 1.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Zhang Financial LLC, with the holding of over 12078.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22465.0 and represent 1.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 926.0 shares of worth $6546.0 while later fund manager owns 292.0 shares of worth $2379.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.