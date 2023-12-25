How Is The ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 65444.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.31M, closed the last trade at $1.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.21% during that session. The CNET stock price is -190.1% off its 52-week high price of $2.93 and 31.68% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 38150.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 86.03K shares.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

Sporting -1.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the CNET stock price touched $1.01 or saw a rise of 6.48%. Year-to-date, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc shares have moved -55.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) have changed 15.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 17570.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.56.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (CNET) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -24.25% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.05% over the past 5 years.

CNET Dividends

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.21% with a share float percentage of 0.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZW Data Action Technologies Inc having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 400.0 shares worth more than $508.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 0.01% of shares outstanding.