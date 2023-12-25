How Is The Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ: VRAX) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ:VRAX) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 71326.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.53M, closed the last trade at $1.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -5.71% during that session. The VRAX stock price is -1112.12% off its 52-week high price of $16.00 and 1.52% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 55800.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.60K shares.

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ:VRAX) trade information

Sporting -5.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the VRAX stock price touched $1.32 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, Virax Biolabs Group Ltd shares have moved -81.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ:VRAX) have changed -46.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 3020.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (VRAX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Virax Biolabs Group Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.75%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

VRAX Dividends

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ:VRAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.22% with a share float percentage of 0.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virax Biolabs Group Ltd having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 24600.0 shares worth more than $9591.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 18162.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7081.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.