How Is The Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ: ZJYL) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) has seen 0.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06B, closed the last trade at $137.03 per share which meant it gained $66.55 on the day or 94.42% during that session. The ZJYL stock price is -272.09% off its 52-week high price of $509.87 and 96.47% above the 52-week low of $4.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 91.28K shares.

Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) trade information

Sporting 94.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ZJYL stock price touched $137.03 or saw a rise of 73.12%. Year-to-date, Jin Medical International Ltd shares have moved 1623.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 389.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) have changed 524.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 22650.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Jin Medical International Ltd (ZJYL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1102.02% over the past 6 months.

ZJYL Dividends

Jin Medical International Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 82.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.28% with a share float percentage of 1.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jin Medical International Ltd having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 8663.0 shares worth more than $1.19 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 273.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37409.0 and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.00% shares in the company for having 7516.0 shares of worth $1.03 million while later fund manager owns 5327.0 shares of worth $0.73 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.