How Is NuCana plc ADR. (NASDAQ: NCNA) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.33M, closed the last trade at $0.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -14.77% during that session. The NCNA stock price is -600.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.75 and -12.0% below the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 99.16K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information

Sporting -14.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the NCNA stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 36.6%. Year-to-date, NuCana plc ADR shares have moved -61.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) have changed -44.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.99, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.20 while the price target rests at a high of $4.79. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1816.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1180.0% from current levels.

NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NuCana plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.67%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.90% and 45.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.83% over the past 5 years.

NCNA Dividends

NuCana plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.09% with a share float percentage of 31.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NuCana plc ADR having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 8.0 million shares worth more than $6.32 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sofinnova Investments, Inc. held 15.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 3.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.89 million and represent 7.05% of shares outstanding.