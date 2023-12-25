How Is Castellum Inc. (AMEX: CTM) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 0.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.61M, closed the last trade at $0.24 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 10.73% during that session. The CTM stock price is -466.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.36 and 29.17% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 638.84K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Castellum Inc (CTM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM) trade information

Sporting 10.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the CTM stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 4.0%. Year-to-date, Castellum Inc shares have moved -80.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM) have changed 24.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Castellum Inc (CTM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.89% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.3 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.77% over the past 5 years.

CTM Dividends

Castellum Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.37% with a share float percentage of 6.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Castellum Inc having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.23 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Magnus Financial Group LLC, with the holding of over 0.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57550.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Capital Trust-Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.13 million while later fund manager owns 34318.0 shares of worth $15995.0 as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.