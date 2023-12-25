How Is AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) has a beta value of 0.33 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.66M, closed the last trade at $0.47 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.25% during that session. The AGRI stock price is -17772.34% off its 52-week high price of $84.00 and 21.28% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Sporting 4.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the AGRI stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 24.19%. Year-to-date, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd shares have moved -99.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) have changed -51.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 29430.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -95.91% over the past 6 months.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.83% with a share float percentage of 2.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company.