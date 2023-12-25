Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME)

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) has seen 0.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.00M, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -7.45% during that session. The VSME stock price is -1957.14% off its 52-week high price of $8.64 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.95 million shares.

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) trade information

Sporting -7.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the VSME stock price touched $0.42 or saw a rise of 10.03%. Year-to-date, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited shares have moved -88.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) have changed -45.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

VSME Dividends

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.03% with a share float percentage of 0.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VS MEDIA Holdings Limited having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with over 4973.0 shares worth more than $2088.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) held 0.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 745.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $312.0 and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.