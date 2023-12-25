Hempacco Co Inc (HPCO): What Is Good About Stock?

Hempacco Co Inc (NASDAQ:HPCO) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 0.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.81M, closed the last trade at $0.34 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The HPCO stock price is -1220.59% off its 52-week high price of $4.49 and 17.65% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 664.68K shares.

Hempacco Co Inc (NASDAQ:HPCO) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the HPCO stock price touched $0.34 or saw a rise of 10.05%. Year-to-date, Hempacco Co Inc shares have moved -58.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hempacco Co Inc (NASDAQ:HPCO) have changed -0.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 4000.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Hempacco Co Inc (HPCO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -17.32% over the past 6 months.

HPCO Dividends

Hempacco Co Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hempacco Co Inc (NASDAQ:HPCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.68% with a share float percentage of 1.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hempacco Co Inc having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Investments, LP with over 44934.0 shares worth more than $17519.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Two Sigma Investments, LP held 0.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 39200.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15284.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.