HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: HTCR) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:HTCR) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 81403.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.42M, closed the last trade at $0.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -5.34% during that session. The HTCR stock price is -523.64% off its 52-week high price of $3.43 and 34.55% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 37930.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 66.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:HTCR) trade information

Sporting -5.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the HTCR stock price touched $0.55 or saw a rise of 17.79%. Year-to-date, HeartCore Enterprises Inc shares have moved -39.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:HTCR) have changed -8.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 91600.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.68.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HeartCore Enterprises Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 105.41%, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 202.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.2 million for the current quarter.

HTCR Dividends

HeartCore Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:HTCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 74.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.71% with a share float percentage of 6.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HeartCore Enterprises Inc having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Prosperity Financial Group, Inc. with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Prosperity Financial Group, Inc. held 0.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 0.61% of shares outstanding.