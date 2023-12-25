Genelux Corp (GNLX) Shares Have Inclined 128.13% Year To Date

Genelux Corp (NASDAQ:GNLX) has seen 85001.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $374.04M, closed the last trade at $14.03 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.43% during that session. The GNLX stock price is -192.09% off its 52-week high price of $40.98 and 61.87% above the 52-week low of $5.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 146.60K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genelux Corp (GNLX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Genelux Corp (NASDAQ:GNLX) trade information

Sporting 0.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the GNLX stock price touched $14.03 or saw a rise of 6.4%. Year-to-date, Genelux Corp shares have moved 128.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genelux Corp (NASDAQ:GNLX) have changed 25.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.47.

Genelux Corp (GNLX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.11% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -98.40%.

GNLX Dividends

Genelux Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genelux Corp (NASDAQ:GNLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.06% with a share float percentage of 21.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genelux Corp having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Provident Wealth Management, LLC with over 0.34 million shares worth more than $8.21 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Provident Wealth Management, LLC held 1.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AE Wealth Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.77 million and represent 0.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 63191.0 shares of worth $1.53 million while later fund manager owns 43077.0 shares of worth $1.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.