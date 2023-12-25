Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VINO) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) has a beta value of 0.11 and has seen 0.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.34M, closed the last trade at $0.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -8.86% during that session. The VINO stock price is -11252.94% off its 52-week high price of $57.90 and 11.76% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (VINO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $HF Sinclair Corporation.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information

Sporting -8.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the VINO stock price touched $0.51 or saw a rise of 13.56%. Year-to-date, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc shares have moved -95.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) have changed -20.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (VINO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -91.05% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.46% over the past 5 years.

VINO Dividends

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.