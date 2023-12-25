Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) Is Up 13.93%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 0.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.59M, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 13.93% during that session. The GLMD stock price is -3276.19% off its 52-week high price of $14.18 and 38.1% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 200.89K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) trade information

Sporting 13.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the GLMD stock price touched $0.42 or saw a rise of 2.33%. Year-to-date, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares have moved -94.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) have changed 41.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 85680.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -87.51% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.23% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 75.31% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

GLMD Dividends

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.76% with a share float percentage of 18.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 89853.0 shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, BVF Inc. held 0.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 25597.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76535.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 20401.0 shares of worth $60998.0 while later fund manager owns 1813.0 shares of worth $8357.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.