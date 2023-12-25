Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 74076.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.10M, closed the last trade at $1.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.54% during that session. The HTOO stock price is -311.72% off its 52-week high price of $5.27 and 60.94% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 217.43K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO) trade information

Sporting -1.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the HTOO stock price touched $1.28 or saw a rise of 12.93%. Year-to-date, Fusion Fuel Green Ltd shares have moved -71.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO) have changed 141.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fusion Fuel Green Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.28%, compared to -3.40% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.75 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -250.08% over the past 5 years.

HTOO Dividends

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.28% with a share float percentage of 28.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fusion Fuel Green Ltd having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MAK Capital One LLC with over 2.07 million shares worth more than $5.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, MAK Capital One LLC held 14.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Teilinger Capital Ltd., with the holding of over 0.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.42 million and represent 3.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X/MSCI Portugal ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 9232.0 shares of worth $8463.0 while later fund manager owns 7264.0 shares of worth $18595.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.