FLJ Group Ltd ADR. (NASDAQ: FLJ) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -4.03%

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) has a beta value of -1.13 and has seen 56042.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company closed the last trade at $1.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.03% during that session. The FLJ stock price is -13547.06% off its 52-week high price of $162.40 and 12.61% above the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 233.21K shares.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) trade information

Sporting -4.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the FLJ stock price touched $1.19 or saw a rise of 10.53%. Year-to-date, FLJ Group Ltd ADR shares have moved -98.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) have changed -72.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -90.40% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,657.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.13 billion for the current quarter.

FLJ Dividends

FLJ Group Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.96% with a share float percentage of 0.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FLJ Group Ltd ADR having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.8 million shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 0.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Highlander Partners, L.P., with the holding of over 0.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.