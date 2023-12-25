Exicure Inc (XCUR) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 90333.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.42M, closed the last trade at $0.63 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 8.48% during that session. The XCUR stock price is -182.54% off its 52-week high price of $1.78 and 42.86% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 545.85K shares.

Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information

Sporting 8.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the XCUR stock price touched $0.63 or saw a rise of 7.22%. Year-to-date, Exicure Inc shares have moved -45.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR) have changed 25.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.41.

Exicure Inc (XCUR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.97% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.68 million and $2.12 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.10% for the current quarter and 928.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.67% over the past 5 years.

XCUR Dividends

Exicure Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between December 25 and December 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.60% with a share float percentage of 20.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exicure Inc having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Carlyle Group Inc. with over 0.28 million shares worth more than $0.37 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Carlyle Group Inc. held 3.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Carlson Capital. L.P., with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.16 million and represent 1.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.40% shares in the company for having 34318.0 shares of worth $44956.0 while later fund manager owns 12495.0 shares of worth $11008.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.