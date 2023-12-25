Does Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) has seen 0.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.13M, closed the last trade at $1.24 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 16.98% during that session. The SRFM stock price is -303.23% off its 52-week high price of $5.00 and 47.58% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 171.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) trade information

Sporting 16.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SRFM stock price touched $1.24 or saw a rise of 0.8%. Year-to-date, Surf Air Mobility Inc shares have moved -60.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) have changed 69.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.73.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.69 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

SRFM Dividends

Surf Air Mobility Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.35% with a share float percentage of 16.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Surf Air Mobility Inc having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company.