Does Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) has a beta value of -0.06 and has seen 0.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.13M, closed the last trade at $0.54 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 8.80% during that session. The SECO stock price is -831.48% off its 52-week high price of $5.03 and 51.85% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

Sporting 8.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SECO stock price touched $0.54 or saw a rise of 25.57%. Year-to-date, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR shares have moved -70.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) have changed 8.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 13230.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -36.52% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $241.41 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $273.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2019. Year-ago sales stood $175.82 million and $233.02 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.30% for the current quarter and 17.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.93% over the past 5 years.

SECO Dividends

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between December 28 and January 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.34% with a share float percentage of 18.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Secoo Holding Ltd ADR having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IDG Technology Venture Investment IV, LLC with over 0.55 million shares worth more than $0.48 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, IDG Technology Venture Investment IV, LLC held 9.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 0.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.35 million and represent 6.98% of shares outstanding.