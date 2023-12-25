Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT) has a beta value of 8.02 and has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $187.65M, closed the last trade at $13.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.81 on the day or -5.80% during that session. The DRCT stock price is -9.35% off its 52-week high price of $14.38 and 85.1% above the 52-week low of $1.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 826.93K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT) trade information

Sporting -5.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the DRCT stock price touched $13.15 or saw a rise of 8.55%. Year-to-date, Direct Digital Holdings Inc shares have moved 442.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 64.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT) have changed 61.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Direct Digital Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 343.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 194.12%, compared to -6.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2,500.00% and 122.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 106.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $65.95 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $42.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $29.42 million and $21.22 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 124.10% for the current quarter and 100.40% for the next.

DRCT Dividends

Direct Digital Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.94% with a share float percentage of 11.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Direct Digital Holdings Inc having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 72700.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 2.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.04% shares in the company for having 90848.0 shares of worth $0.26 million while later fund manager owns 40000.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.