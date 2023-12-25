Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ: CTSO) Shares Have Gain 41.94% Over The Past Month

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 89372.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.89M, closed the last trade at $1.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -4.35% during that session. The CTSO stock price is -160.8% off its 52-week high price of $4.59 and 39.77% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 154.75K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) trade information

Sporting -4.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the CTSO stock price touched $1.76 or saw a rise of 18.14%. Year-to-date, Cytosorbents Corp shares have moved 13.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) have changed 41.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -468.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -127.27% from current levels.

Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cytosorbents Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.00%, compared to 15.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -600.00% and 23.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.43 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $9.39 million and $9.45 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.40% for the current quarter and 2.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.77% over the past 5 years.

CTSO Dividends

Cytosorbents Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.25% with a share float percentage of 35.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cytosorbents Corp having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Skylands Capital, LLC with over 2.79 million shares worth more than $10.03 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Skylands Capital, LLC held 6.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avenir Corporation/DC, with the holding of over 2.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.76 million and represent 6.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 1.3 million shares of worth $4.67 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $2.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.40% of company’s outstanding stock.