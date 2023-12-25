Could Minerva Surgical Inc (UTRS)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 0.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.83M, closed the last trade at $1.89 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 25.17% during that session. The UTRS stock price is -640.74% off its 52-week high price of $14.00 and 27.51% above the 52-week low of $1.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 49.31K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Minerva Surgical Inc (UTRS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) trade information

Sporting 25.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the UTRS stock price touched $1.89 or saw a rise of 4.04%. Year-to-date, Minerva Surgical Inc shares have moved -57.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -32.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) have changed 8.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 7630.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.

Minerva Surgical Inc (UTRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Minerva Surgical Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 82.75%, compared to 15.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.50% and 70.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $13.8 million and $11.72 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.70% for the current quarter and 21.20% for the next.

UTRS Dividends

Minerva Surgical Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 19 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.87% with a share float percentage of 90.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Minerva Surgical Inc having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 1.72 million shares worth more than $8.82 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, NEA Management Company, LLC held 0.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Versant Venture Management, LLC, with the holding of over 83685.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.43 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.